Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Rajasthan Cong MLA, Accused Of Assaulting Power Dept Engineers, Surrenders

"The MLA has surrendered here. He is being taken to Dholpur where a case is registered against him," informed Jaipur Police Commissioner.

Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga PTI

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:40 pm

Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, accused of assaulting two engineers of the electricity department in the Dholpur district, surrendered before the police in the Rajasthan capital on Wednesday.

The legislator from Badi surrendered before Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava after which the local police took him into custody.

"The MLA has surrendered here. He is being taken to Dholpur where a case is registered against him," Srivastava told reporters in Jaipur.

Terming the allegations against him "baseless", Malinga told reporters that he met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the morning and was asked to surrender before the police.

"I have full faith in the law and the court," he said. State minister Rajendra Gudha was present when Malinga surrendered.

On March 29, a case was registered against Malinga and others for allegedly assaulting two engineers at the Bari office of the electricity department in the Dholpur district. 

