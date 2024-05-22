National

Rains Continue To Lash Tamil Nadu

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar districts on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Record Heavy Rains
Many districts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive sharp showers, with Azhiyar in Coimbatore recording the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the last 24 hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), here, Thirumoorthi Dam and Amaravathy Dam--both in Tiruppur district, received 14 cm and 12 cm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Wednesday. Various places in districts including Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore and Sivaganga received sharp showers.

Further, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Thoothukudi districts, it added.

In its warning for fishermen for May 23, the RMC said squally weather with wind speed reaching 50 kmph to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph was likely to prevail over Southeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas," it added.

