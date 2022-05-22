Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rainfall Across North India To Bring Respite From Heatwave Over Next Three Days, Says Forecast

The IMD predicts a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4*C over most parts of Northwest India and light rains in Delhi.

Rainfall Across North India To Bring Respite From Heatwave Over Next Three Days, Says Forecast
Intense rains forecast in northwest India (Representational Image) File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 1:54 pm

Northwestern parts of India can expect some respite over the next three days as an extra-tropical weather system is likely to bring showers over the region with peak intensity rains forecast for Monday. The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, while Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were expected to experience scattered showers over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. Isolated hailstorms were also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan over the next three days, it said.

Related stories

Hot Weather Conditions Persist In Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees Celsius

Climate Change In Kashmir: Apple Farmers Reeling Under Extreme Weather, Falling Yield

Heatwave May Abate In North India From Today, Relief In The East Too: All About Weather Predictions

As northern India sweated in out in hot weather conditions, parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall with Thodupuzha in Idukki witnessing 13 cm rainfall, Kozhikode (9 cm), Ernakulam (8 cm), Valparai in Coimbatore (8 cm). The Indian Air Force deployed choppers and transport aircraft to aid relief and rescue efforts in Assam, where 29 of the 35 districts have been affected by floods due to heavy rains. Dhubri in Assam received 10 cm rainfall on Saturday.

The weather office has forecast fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next two days. The south-west monsoon was expected to reach Kerala early next week, the weather office had said.

Under the influence of a strong cross-equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to the Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels, widespread thundersquall, lightning and gusty winds were expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next five days, the weatherman said. 

Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average and the IMD has predicted light rains in the city.

Rainfall recorded in 24 hours till this morning was is 0.8 mm. The relative humidity at 8:30 am is 56 per cent, weather department officials said. According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National The India Meteorological Department Intensity Rains Forecast Strong Cross-equatorial Flow Northwest India Moderate Rainfall Cloudy Sky Rains Heatwave India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week