Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rain Lash Delhi Causing waterlogging, Hampering Traffic Movement

Rain lashed Delhi on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

undefined
delhi monsoons (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 2:43 pm

Rain lashed Delhi on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

People shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into residential areas and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

The traffic police issued an advisory, asking people to check the weather before heading out.

"As per IMD (India Meteorological Department) report, thundershower with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain with gusty winds would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it tweeted.

Generally, cloudy sky, moderate rain, or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

The monsoon had covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule. However, rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have remained subdued.

Meteorologists attribute the rain deficit in north and northwest India to the formation of back-to-back low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in July which kept the monsoon trough over central India for an unusually long period. 

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far. But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm).

Related stories

Delhi Rain: IMD Announces Arrival Of Monsoon, City Faces Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging

Delhi Rain: Waterlogging Blocks Entry And Exit Gates Of Saket Metro Station

Delhi Rains: Cop's Car Gets Swallowed By Pit As Road Collapses Under Him

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month. 

The IMD uses four color codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

(Inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Rain Lash Delhi Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Hampering Traffic Movement Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Waterlogged Roads The Safdarjung Observatory
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes