Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Railways Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Man Impaled By Rod On Board Train

Dubey was sitting on the window seat of the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express when the iron rod broke through the glass window and struck him in the neck on Friday.

Trains stationed at Guwahati Railway Station, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahat. Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. (PTI)
Updated: 04 Dec 2022 7:44 am

Railways on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Hrishekesh Dubey who died on board a train when a rod pierced his neck.

Dubey was sitting on the window seat of the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express when the iron rod broke through the glass window and struck him in the neck on Friday. He died on the spot. The incident occurred around 8.45 am between Danwar and Somna in Aligarh, in the North Central Railways' Prayagraj division.

"Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of passenger Hrishekesh Dubey who lost his life in Neelachal Express accident on December 2," the North Central Railway said in a tweet in Hindi. 

(With PTI inputs)

