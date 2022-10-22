Railway Police Launches Investigation In Namaz Inside Train Incident In UP

Railway police have launched a probe after a video showing people offering namaz in the corridor of a train coach went viral on social media.

The video is said to be of Satyagrah express (15273), shot when the train had a halt at Khadda Railway Station in Kushinagar on Thursday.

Though no FIR has been lodged so far, nor has any written complaint been filed, the railway police says it is looking into the matter.

The video showed four people offering namaz in the corridor and a person sitting on a seat asking people to wait with a hand gesture.

"The information of a viral video about offering Namaz in the train corridor has been taken. The veracity of the video and the claim that it was shot on October 20, when the train stopped at Khadda Railway Station, is being looked into.

"Railway police have been asked to investigate the matter," CPRO NER said.

"We are looking into the matter and if passengers faced any kind of problem during their journey. FIR will be lodged immediately in case we get a written complaint regarding the issue," SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Awdhesh Singh said.