Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Railway Police Launches Investigation In Namaz Inside Train Incident In UP

After a video of people offering namaz in the corridor of a train coach went viral, the railway police have launched an investigation.  

Railway Police Force (RPF)
Railway Police Launches Investigation In Namaz Inside Train Incident In UP PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:37 pm

Railway police have launched a probe after a video showing people offering namaz in the corridor of a train coach went viral on social media.  

The video is said to be of Satyagrah express (15273), shot when the train had a halt at Khadda Railway Station in Kushinagar on Thursday.

Though no FIR has been lodged so far, nor has any written complaint been filed, the railway police says it is looking into the matter.

The video showed four people offering namaz in the corridor and a person sitting on a seat asking people to wait with a hand gesture.

"The information of a viral video about offering Namaz in the train corridor has been taken. The veracity of the video and the claim that it was shot on October 20, when the train stopped at Khadda Railway Station, is being looked into.  

"Railway police have been asked to investigate the matter," CPRO NER said.  

"We are looking into the matter and if passengers faced any kind of problem during their journey. FIR will be lodged immediately in case we get a written complaint regarding the issue," SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Awdhesh Singh said.

Related stories

Railway Police Bust 'hawala' Racket In Mumbai; 1 Held, Rs 67.4 Lakh Seized

Kerala Nuns’ Harassment Case: Railway Police Arrest 2 From Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi

Four Railway Policemen Booked For Thrashing Journalist In Uttar Pradesh

Tags

National Railway Police Government Railway Police Namaz Muslims Train Train Incidents Uttar Pradesh Investigation

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child