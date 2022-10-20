Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Prays At Raghavendra Temple In Mantralayam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 8:45 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the famous shrine of Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Thursday night and offered special prayers.

On the 43rd day of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP reached Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh at the end of his day's schedule and went to the temple.

Earlier, he continued his yatra through Banavasi, Mugati, and Halaharvi before reaching Mantralayam.

He will halt for the night here and cross into neighboring Karnataka again on Friday morning.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Offered Special Prayers Raghavendra Temple Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mantralayam Andhra Pradesh
