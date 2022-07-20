Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP's Swipe At 'Politically Unproductive' Rahul Gandhi: Don't Try To Curb Parliament's Productivity

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani says his political life has been dotted with show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Left) and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Right)
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Left) and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Right) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:07 pm

With opposition's protests on price rise disrupting Parliament proceedings, the BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader may have been "unproductive politically" but he should not try to curb the legislature's productivity.

Parliament's monsoon session has seen little business since it started on Monday due to opposition members, including from the Congress, disrupting its proceedings over issues like fresh GST on certain food items and price rise in general.

Related stories

Smriti Irani Assumes The Position Of Minister Of Minority Affairs

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Rises Up To Eighth After 94 Not Out Vs Sri Lanka

Smriti Irani Assures Telangana Of More ‘One Stop Centres’ To Support Women

The government and the opposition have accused each other of running away from debate on critical issues facing the country. Attacking Gandhi, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged his political life has been dotted with show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha, she told reporters.

As an Amethi MP between 2004 and 2019, he never posed any question in Parliament and when he "abandoned" the constituency and became the MP of Wayanad, his attendance in Lok Sabha was less than 40 per cent in the winter session in 2019, Irani said. He has also never proposed any private member's bill, she added.

She had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Irani also took a dig at him over his frequent foreign visits and said this has become a matter of worry for his own party.

"His political life has been spent disrespecting parliamentary traditions. Now he is dedicating himself to ensuring that parliamentary proceedings and debates do not take place," she said. "He may be unproductive politically but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament's productivity," she added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Union Minister Smriti Irani Parliament Proceedings Unproductive Politically Parliament's Monsoon Session State GST (SGST) Lok Sabha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP