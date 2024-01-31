Rahul Gandhi's car was damaged on Wednesday during Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal, what party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged earlier suspected to be an attack but later turned out to be party workers' enthusiasm.
Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked In Bengal? Congress Leader Seen Getting Off Damaged Vehicle | WATCH
Rahul Gandhi was seen getting off a car with a broken windscreen on Tuesday
The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Rahul Gandhi did not suffer any injury.
Visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.
The incident took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday.
"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.
"Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too...," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
However, later it was found that the car possibly got damaged when an enthusiastic crowd surrounding it near DS College in Katihar. Rahul Gandhi continued the journey atop the vehicle.