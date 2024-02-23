According to NDTV report, the Congress aims to compete for three out of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, namely Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central, and Mumbai North West. Reportedly, Uddhav Thackeray is seeking to contest 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including four in Mumbai - Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai South Central.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress faced with uncharted territory in seat negotiations because of the alliance being formed after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, despite ideological differences.

While an agreement has been reached on nearly 40 seats, negotiators are at crossroads over eight seats. In the 2019 polls, the undivided Shiv Sena contested 22 out of 48 seats and won 18, including three in Mumbai.

Following the failure to agree on power-sharing terms after the Maharashtra state polls, Uddhav Thackeray's party ended its 25-year alliance with the BJP.

The subsequent collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government occurred after the Shiv Sena split, leading to Eknath Shinde's faction forming a new government with the BJP.

Earlier this year, Sharad Pawar's NCP also experienced a rupture, with his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government.