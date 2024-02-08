Rahul Gandhi 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Amethi On Feb 19

The yatra, which began from Mainpur on January 14, will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16 and it will cover 20 districts in 11 days. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is an ally of the INDIA bloc, will be participating in the yatra in Rae Bareli.

"I will attend the yatra in Rae Bareli. It is near to Lucknow (about 80 kms)," Yadav had said on Wednesday. The Congress is preparing a comprehensive plan to successfully complete the yatra.

Singh said there is a lot of enthusiasm among the party leaders and people regarding the yatra.

"There is a plan to gather a large crowd to make the yatra successful. The Congress leaders, workers and the general public of Amethi are hopeful that during this visit, Gandhi might give some indication of contesting the next Lok Sabha elections from Amethi," he said.

Congress state president Ajay Rai has earlier claimed that Rahul would contest the elections from Amethi only, but till now no statement or indication has come from the Gandhi family in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi was the MP from Amethi from 2002 to 2019. He lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections. He last visited Amethi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 15, 2022.