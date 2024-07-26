National

Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Hearing

The court fixed August 12 as the next date of hearing in the matter when the statement of the petitioner will be recorded.

Rahul Gandhi defamation case MP MLA court Sultanpur, UP.
Rahul Gandhi defamation case MP MLA court Sultanpur, UP. Photo: Nand Kumar/PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday for a hearing in a defamation case.

The court fixed August 12 as the next date of hearing in the matter when the statement of the petitioner will be recorded.

Court sources said Gandhi need not appear in the court again on that date.

Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana confirmed that Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, appeared in the court.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation case on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for making alleged objectionable remarks against the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court granted bail to Gandhi in this case on February 20.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  2. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
Football News
  1. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  4. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  5. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Pakistan Hasn't Learned Lessons': PM Modi's Message On Kargil Vijay Diwas
  2. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  3. NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?
  4. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore
  2. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  2. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  3. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  4. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  5. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya