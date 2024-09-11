Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu

However, the criticism against the Dravidian model of reservation brings the Dalit question to center stage. While the BC castes gained considerable social mobility through reservation, the SC communities remain far behind. Critics interpret Tamil Nadu’s battle for social justice was more anti-Brahmin than anti-caste. The reservation policy has moved far away from its initial objective of social justice and has become a political tool for electoral gains. This argument was further validated by the DMK government’s policy of providing a 10.5 per cent quota for the Vanniyar community within the prescribed 20 per cent quota for the MBCs. The Tamil Nadu Special Reservation Act (2021), which granted Vanniyars a special 10.5 per cent quota within the quota, was struck down by the Madras High Court on November 1, 2021, citing lack of evidence, and this judgement was upheld by the Supreme Court on March 31, 2022.