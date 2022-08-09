Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Quit India movement Reminds Us That Unity Is Our Greatest Strength: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the Quit India movement anniversary should inspire people to build a prosperous and inclusive country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu File Photo

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 11:38 am

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the anniversary of the Quit India movement is an occasion to resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious.

The decisive campaign against British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress in his famous "do or die" speech. In a tweet marking the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu said the day reminds us that unity is one of our greatest strengths. 

"As we remember the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, let us resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious," he said. That, the vice president said, will be a true tribute to those great men and women.

