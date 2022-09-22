Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Pusa Institute Will Play Crucial Role In Future As India Enters 'Amrit Kaal': Union Minister Reddy

"Spoke and appreciated the role institute played during the pandemic in introducing technology to impart training and lessons to students," he said in a tweet on Wednesday. 

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 12:33 pm

The Pusa institute can play a major role in nurturing younger generations with the right skills to face the challenges of the 21st century, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

He said this in his address at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM), Pusa

"Dwelt on how PUSA as an institute can play a major role in being the frontrunner in nurturing younger generations with necessary knowledge base & right skills to face 21st century challenges & how it will continue to play a crucial role in the future as India enters 'Amrit Kaal'," he wrote on the microblogging site. 

The Pusa campus houses several key academic and research institutes, largely the very old agricultural institute.

IHM, Pusa is one of the premier hospitality institutions of india providing quality hospitality education at under graduate, graduate and post-graduate levels. 

The institute comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Tourism And Culture Minister Politics Amrit Kaal Pusa Institute Institute Of Hotel Management Catering And Nutrition G Kishan Reddy New Delhi
