Punjab Protests Over 'Leaked' Students' Video Highlight Rising Threat Of Cybercrimes Against Women

Cybercrimes are a growing threat to women's safety in India and the recent incident in Punjab once again highlighted the glaring issue which, despite being widespread, rarely gets attention. Three persons have been arrested and sent to a week's remand after protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over allegations of leaked videos of women. Students have claimed that a hosteller recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom and that the videos were "leaked" online. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

While an investigation into the matter is underway, cybercrimes seem to have become a growing safety menace for women in India.

What is cybercrime?

A cybercrime, also called computer crime, refers to a crime committed via digital instruments such a computer, mobile phone, tablet etc to further illegal ends. These include committing fraud, trafficking in child pornography and intellectual property, stealing identities, or violating privacy. There are a host of different activities that are considered cybercrimes. Incidents like harassment via e-mail, cyber defamation, cyber-stalking, morphing, cyber pornography, email spoofing, hacking, cyber sexual defamation, doxing, and even cyberbullying are all forms of harassment that one can face in cyberspace. Sexual cyber crimes also include sending unsolicited sexual images or content to others online.

Rise in Cybercrimes

According to latest government data, there has been a 5 percent increase in cybercrimes across the country in 2021 as compared to 2020 with 52,974 cases reported. The highest number of cyber crimes in 2021 were reported from Telangana, with the state registering 10,303 cases.

The National Crimes Records Bureau's latest data shows a massive uptick in cyber crimes against women. In Delhi, which has the highest number of crimes against women, there has been a 111 percent spike in cybercrime as opposed to 2020. A majority of the offenders were booked for publishing and transmitting sexually explicit content and the crimes were perpetrated against either women or children in the 12-17 age group.

Speaking about the spike in cybercrime, DCP (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra told The Indian Express that online cases reporting cybercrime have increased manifold since Covid-19. "We have seen financial fraud and sextortion cases increase. We not only take cases from complaints but also take cognizance of social media posts," Malhotra said.

Low convictions

Despite the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, that deals with issues related to cyber crimes and electronic commerce, convictions in such cases even as remain low even amid an increase in reporting of the crimes. According to a report in the Indian Express in May, there have been only two convictions in cybercrime cases since 2008 in Chandigarh. As per reports in December last year, a total of 2,369 cases related to cybercrime were filed in Mumbai from January to October 2021 out of which only 657 people were arrested. The low conviction rates have been blamed on lack of manpower in cyber-cells and cybercrime teams across state police forces.

Incidentally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list for the highest cybercrime convictions, as per recent reports.

Women soft targets?

While a cyber crime can occur with anyone, studies show that women are more widely targeted online. In relation to other types of cybercrimes, there a 2016 study by Erica Harrel found that women are 26 percent more likely to be commit identity fraud than men, and that 53 percent of victims of identity theft are women. As per a 2021 report by Malwarebytes, women and ethnic minorities were also more likely to be abused online or face cybercrimes. However, data in India does not necessarily corroborate the fact. In Himachal Pradesh, for instance, 77 percent of the victims in cybercrimes reported in 2021 were male.

(With inputs from PTI)