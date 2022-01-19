Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

The federal probe agency is expected to soon summon the people covered during the searches for a fresh and detailed round of questioning.

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold
The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:26 pm

The ED on Wednesday said it has seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, during raids conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in the poll-bound state.


In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said "incriminating" documents related to "illegal" sand mining and property transactions, mobile phones, gold worth more than Rs 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were also seized during the searches that ended on Wednesday.


Agency sources also refuted allegations of high-handedness during the raids, saying the action launched on Tuesday was undertaken by following "due legal procedures and no personal comments or individual threats were made".

Related stories

Cabinet Sanctions Rs 974 cr To SBI For Ex-gratia Payment To Borrowers

SP Leaders' Daughter, Daughter-in-law Believe BJP Rule Safe For Women: Anurag Thakur

Congress Names Five More Candidates For Goa Assembly Polls


They said most of the documents related to the sand-mining business and about Rs 8 crore cash were seized from the premises linked to Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Channi.


Cash amounting to about Rs 2 crore was seized from the premises linked to a a man identified as Sandeep Kumar, the sources said.


The ED statement said those covered in the raids included "Kudratdeep Singh, the Pinjore Royalty company and its partners and shareholders, Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited, its directors and shareholders, including Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar, at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot".


The federal probe agency is expected to soon summon the people covered during the searches for a fresh and detailed round of questioning.


Preliminary questioning of those covered in the raids was done over the last 24 hours, the sources said.


Reacting to the raids, Channi had told reporters on Tuesday that relatives of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were raided during the Assembly polls in that state and the "same pattern" is being followed by the ED in Punjab to "pressure" him, his ministers and Congress party members.


"We are ready to handle the pressure," he had said, adding that he had no links with the raids.


Opposition parties in Punjab had earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Honey, which the chief minister had denied.


The ED filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe these instances linked to alleged sand mining in November last year.


The ED case is based on a 2018 FIR lodged by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police that pressed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957. 


The FIR mentioned that a team of officials from the mining department, the civil administration and police carried out a "surprise check" on March 7, 2018 on the basis of a complaint received at Rahon, SBS Nagar police station regarding illegal sand mining.


"It was found that several mines were being excavated by various machines and mining was being carried out beyond the designated area.


"Several tippers, trucks, porcelain machines, JCB machines etc. were captured and seized by the investigating team," the ED said quoting the police FIR.


"The seized tippers and trucks were also found to be overloaded with sand. The seized weighment slips having office stamps had actually not been issued by the concerned office and were forged," it said.


Subsequently, the mining operation at the Malikpur mining site and the process of approval of weighment slips were stopped by the team, the agency said.


According to the police FIR, apart from Malikpur, illegal mining activities were also being carried out at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa.


"On the basis of the information available, investigation was initiated against the mentioned mine owners and their associates in order to ascertain the money-laundering activities undertaken by them for laundering their proceeds of crime.


"Further investigation in the case is ongoing," it said.


The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Punjab Mining Raids Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab CM India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Cabinet Sanctions Rs 974 cr To SBI For Ex-gratia Payment To Borrowers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold