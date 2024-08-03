National

Punjab CM Mann Denied Political Clearance To Visit Paris

Political clearance for senior political leaders is required from the Ministry of External Affairs for travelling abroad.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Centre has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his visit to Paris to support the Indian Hockey team at the Olympic Games, an official source said on Saturday.

Mann, who holds a diplomatic passport, was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 for the Indian hockey team's quarterfinal match on August 4, and had sought political clearance for his visit.

AAP Sans Kejriwal, BJP Sans SAD, Congress Sans Leadership: Will Punjab Throw Up A Surprise This Lok Sabha Polls?

BY Ashwani Sharma

The Centre denied him the permission, saying that since Mann is a Z-Plus security protectee, it is not possible to arrange his level of security at a short notice, the source in the state government said.

The Chief Minister's Office was informed of the decision Friday evening, the person said.

Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

BY PTI

Mann had on Friday congratulated the Indian hockey contingent for a historic win over Australia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. India on Friday beat the formidable team for the first time since 1972 by 3-2.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Asks Punjab Police To Intensify Drive Against Drugs

BY PTI

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat the Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia in its final pool match.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India defeated Australia by 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match," Mann had said in his congratulatory message to the team.

