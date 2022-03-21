Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet members, keeping Departments of Home, Vigilance and Personnel with him. Here is the complete list of Punjab's ministers and their portfolios.
- Harpal Singh Cheema has been given Finance and Revenue Departments. He is a two-time MLA from Dirba.
- Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MLA from Barnala, has been allocated the Education portfolio.
- Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman minister in the Mann-led Cabinet, has been given Women Welfare, Child Development and Social Security portfolio.
- Dr Vijay Singla is the new health minister.
- Harbhajan Singh has been allocated the Power Department.
- Lal Chand has been given the charge of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
- Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal will be the state's Rural Development and Panchayat minister.
- Laljit Singh Bhullar has been allocated the Transport Department.
- Harjot Bains has been given Law and Tourism Departments.
- Bram Shanker Jimpa has been given the charge of the Water and Disaster Management Departments.
With PTI inputs