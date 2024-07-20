'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror

In a shocking incident of road rage in Pune, a woman who was travelling on a scooter with her two children was brutally assaulted by an elderly man who was allegedly furious that he wasn't given space to overtake in the traffic.
The woman, Jerlyn D'Silva -- a digital content creator -- said that the man pulled her hair and punched her right in the face while she had her two children with her.
The incident reportedly took place on the Pashan-Baner Link Road. The elderly man, according to D'Silva, had been speeding behind their scooter for nearly 2 kms, following which she said she took a left cut to give the man space.
Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. The contents of this video may be distressful for some people, in such cases, kindly refrain.
However, the man increased his speed even more, cornered the woman and furiously approached her. Not even bothering that she had two children with her, the man -- identified as Swapnil Kekre -- punched her and pulled her hair.
As the viral of D'Silva narrating her horrifying ordeal went viral on social media, police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against Kekre.
"He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair. I had two kids, he didn't care about them. How safe is this city? Where is this going? Why are people behaving like maniacs? I had two kids on me, anything could have happened... I just want the cops, this man, just punish him for what he did," the woman can be heard saying in the video she posted on Instagram.
Reportedly, an official from the Chaturshringi Police Station said that an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Swapnil Kekre.
The incident follows weeks of road rage incidents that has taken place in the last couple of months. The Pune Porsche car case, which took place in May, left two motorbike-borne techies dead.
A 17-year-old boy in a drunken state had rammed his luxury Porsche Taycan into their bike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, killing both of them on the spot. The boy is currently out on bail.
In another such incident, the son of a Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader -- Mihir Shah -- drove his BMW car in high speed while under the influence of alcohol and killed a woman in Mumbai's Worli.
Mihir was arrested by the cops from Virar and has been sent to judicial custody.