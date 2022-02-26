Puducherry Sees Further Slide In Active COVID-19 Cases, 11 New Infections Reported

Puducherry reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,701. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases identified at the end of examination of 1,518 samples were registered in Puducherry and Karaikal (five cases each) and Yanam (one).



Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, reported no fresh case of the viral infection, he said. The Director said the active cases had come down to 169 which comprised 14 patients in hospitals and 155 in-home quarantine.



Sriramulu said 42 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, while the overall recoveries in the UT were 1,63,570. Two more persons (both hailing from Puducherry) succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall death toll to 1,962.



Sriramulu said the health department has examined 22,12,563 samples and has found 18,57,586 samples out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 0.72 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.71 per cent, respectively.



Sriramulu said the department has administered 15,88,474 doses which comprised 9,31,039 first doses, 6,45,117 second doses and 12,318 booster doses till now.

With PTI inputs.