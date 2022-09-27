Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Reports 23 New Covid-19 Cases

The active cases stood at 396 which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 392 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 61 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,072.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:10 pm

Puducherry logged 23 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,442, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Tuesday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 23 cases were identified during examination of 975 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 16 out of the 23 new cases, Karaikal registered four and Yanam three infections. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not register any case, the Director said.

The active cases stood at 396 which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 392 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 61 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,072.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974. The test positivity rate was 2.36 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.64 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health department has so far examined 24,05,944 samples and found 20,39,788 of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the Health Department has also administered 22,12,452 doses till now, which comprised 9,92,962 first doses, 8,49,300 second doses and 3,70,190 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK