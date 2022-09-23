Puducherry Logs 75 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,74,248, a senior Health Department official said here on Friday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 75 fresh cases surfaced after the examination of 1,311 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 54 out of the 75 fresh cases, while Karaikal had 19 cases, Yanam and Mahe reported one fresh case each. Sriramulu said that active cases were 459 which comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 448 in home quarantine.

He said 116 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,816.The Director said, the Department of Health has so far examined 24,01,588 samples and found 20,36,040 to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.72 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.60 per cent, respectively. The Director said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,973.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 21,96,893 doses which comprised 9,92,580 first doses, 8,45,496 second doses and 3,58,817 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)