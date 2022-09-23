Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 75 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry region alone accounted for 54 out of the 75 fresh cases, while Karaikal had 19 cases, Yanam and Mahe reported one fresh case each. Sriramulu said that active cases were 459 which comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 448 in home quarantine.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 6:15 pm

Puducherry reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,74,248, a senior Health Department official said here on Friday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 75 fresh cases surfaced after the examination of 1,311 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 54 out of the 75 fresh cases, while Karaikal had 19 cases, Yanam and Mahe reported one fresh case each. Sriramulu said that active cases were 459 which comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 448 in home quarantine.

He said 116  patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,816.The Director said, the Department of Health has so far examined 24,01,588 samples and found 20,36,040 to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.72 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.60 per cent, respectively. The Director said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,973.
Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 21,96,893 doses which comprised 9,92,580 first doses, 8,45,496 second doses and 3,58,817 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Federer's Final Match: Preview, How To Watch

Federer's Final Match: Preview, How To Watch