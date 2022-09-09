Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 46 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry region alone accounted for 33 cases out of 46 new infections, while Karaikal reported the remaining 13 cases. Mahe and Yanam regions had no fresh case of viral infection today, the Director said.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 7:27 pm

Puducherry reported 46 new Covid-19  cases, taking the overall tally to 1,73,248, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Friday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 46 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 787 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 33 cases out of 46 new infections, while Karaikal reported the remaining 13 cases. Mahe and Yanam regions had no fresh case of viral infection today, the Director said.

The active cases were 304 which comprised six patients in hospitals and the remaining 298 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24  hours and the death toll remained at 1,969.

He said 37 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,975. The test positivity rate was 5.84 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.69 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has tested 23,86,819 samples till now and found 20,22,070 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,23,265 doses which comprised 9,90,164 first doses, 8,26,756 second doses and 3,06,345 booster doses.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Puducherry 46 New Covid-19 Cases Director Of Health G Sriramulu Active Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Death Toll
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  