Puducherry Adds Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,921

Puducherry, Jun 10 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry has logged seven new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,921, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.



The seven infections were detected following the examination of 805 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.



The number of active cases stand at 33, he added.



As many as nine patients have recovered during the last 24 hours pushing the overall recoveries to 1,63,926, the Director said.



Sriramulu said that there have been no fatalities in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours and death toll remains at 1,962.



The Health Department has so far examined 22,62,285 samples and found 19,07,084 out of them to be negative.



The test positivity rate is 0.87 per cent while fatality and recovery rates are 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.



The department has so far administered 17,16,711 vaccine doses which comprised 9,68,117 first doses, 7,23,255 second doses and 25,339 booster doses.