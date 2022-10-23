Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Probe Ordered After Video Of Namaz Inside Train In UP’s Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh: The video showed four people offering namaz in the corridor and a person sitting on a seat asking people to wait with a hand gesture.

Representative image: The Bhakra-Nangal train continues to be a one-of-a-kind train in India
Namaz inside train in UP.(File photo-Representational image) Wikimedia Commons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 6:12 pm

Railway police have launched a probe after a video showing people offering namaz in the corridor of a train coach went viral on social media.  

The video is said to be of Satyagrah express (15273), shot when the train had a halt at Khadda Railway Station in Kushinagar on Thursday.

Though no FIR has been lodged so far, nor any written complaint been filed, the railway police says it is looking into the matter.

The video showed four people offering namaz in the corridor and a person sitting on a seat asking people to wait with a hand gesture.

"The information of a viral video about offering Namaz in the train corridor has been taken. The veracity of the video and the claim that it was shot on October 20, when the train stopped at Khadda Railway Station, is being looked into.  

"Railway police have been asked to investigate the matter," CPRO NER said.  

"We are looking into the matter and if passengers faced any kind of problem during their journey. FIR will be lodged immediately in case we get a written complaint regarding the issue," SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Awdhesh Singh said. 
 

