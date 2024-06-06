National

Prisoner Stabbed Inside Tihar Jail In Gang Fight

The fight had allegedly broken out around 11.15 am on Wednesday between Hitesh, a member of Gogi gang, and two others from Tillu Tajpuriya gang, an officer said.



A prisoner was stabbed in a fight that broke out inside the Tihar Jail allegedly between members of rival gangs, police on Thursday said.

The injured, Hitesh, a murder case undertrial, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he is under treatment, they said.

A police source said that Hitesh was stabbed with a weapon similar to an ice-pick.

"On Wednesday, a matter was reported in Hari Nagar Police Station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar jail has been brought to the hospital. Based on that, the local police reached the hospital and inquired about the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

"The names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have come as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. As of now, the confirmation about the identity of the attackers is a matter of investigation. Hitesh sustained injuries and was shifted to the DDU hospital," he said.

The officer said Hitesh has been in jail since 2019, while Gaurav and Gurinder are undergoing trial in cases of murder and attempted murder.

"Based on the nature of injuries, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the investigation is being conducted," the DCP added.

Gangster Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by several members of a rival gang in the same jail in May last year.

