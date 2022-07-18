Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Presidential Poll: Goa CM Sawant Casts Vote, Says NDA Nominee Murmu Will Get Maximum Votes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cast his vote for the election of the country's next president.

Pramod Sawant sworn is as Goa chief minister for second time. PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 12:23 pm

After casting his vote on the state Assembly premises, Sawant told reporters that he has requested all the MLAs to vote for the National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. 

“I am confident that we (NDA nominee) will get the maximum votes,” said the CM, who was among the early voters.

BJP MLA Dr. Deviya Rane after casting her vote said, “We had an interaction with Murmu recently. It is an honor to vote for her.”

The BJP has 20 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly. It also has the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar told reporters that the opposition stands united and will vote for Sinha.

The Congress has 11 MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party has two legislators, while the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans have one member each in the House.

(Inputs from PTI) 

National Presidential Poll Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vote For The Election Country's Next President NDA Nominee Murmu BJP MLA Dr. Deviya Rane Union Minister Yashwant Sinha
