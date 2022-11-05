Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
President Of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Hospitalised With Urinary Infection

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to Medanta Hospital here following a urinary infection and general weakness.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das ANI/Twitter

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:46 pm

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to Medanta Hospital here following a urinary infection and general weakness.

"He was brought from Ayodhya and admitted to the hospital on Friday. On Saturday his condition was stable and satisfactory," a medical bulletin quoting the medical director of the hospital Rakesh Kapoor said.

He is currently kept under close supervision of critical care specialists and a urology team, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

