President Murmu Condoles Demise Of Educationist Devisingh Shekhawat

President Murmu Condoles Demise Of Educationist Devisingh Shekhawat

Shekhawat, aged 89, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Pune.

President Murmu condoled the demise of educationist Devisingh Shekhawat Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:08 am

President Droupadi Murmu has condoled the demise of educationist Devisingh Shekhawat, husband of former president Pratibha Patil, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to people's cause.

Shekhawat, aged 89, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Pune.

"Sad to learn that Dr Devisingh Shekhawat, husband of former President Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil Ji, is no more. An educationist with a political career, Dr Shekhawat will be remembered for his contribution to people's cause. Condolences to Pratibha Patil Ji and her family," Murmu tweeted.

