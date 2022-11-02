President Murmu Arrives In Nagaland On Two-Day Visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Nagaland's capital Kohima on a two-day official visit to the northeastern state. She was received by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton and other senior ministers and bureaucrats upon landing at an Assam Rifles helipad here in the afternoon.

"An honour to welcome Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Honourable President of India. We are delighted to welcome you to Nagaland, the #LandOfFestivals. I wish you a pleasant stay and a memorable experience," Rio tweeted after receiving the President.

The state government has arranged a public reception for Murmu at the Capital Cultural Hall where she will virtually inaugurate 60 projects including newly constructed government schools, PMGSY roads, Eklavya Model schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

She is also scheduled to meet the council of ministers at the Raj Bhavan in the evening, which will be followed by a state banquet at the chief minister's official residence.

On Thursday, Murmu will pay homage to the historic World War II cemetery and visit Kigwema, one of the oldest villages of the Angami tribe, where she will hold deliberations with village council leaders on various issues. The President will leave for Mizoram from Nagaland.

