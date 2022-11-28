President Droupadi Murmu will visit Haryana from November 29 to 30, a statement issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The president will grace the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday, it said.

On the occasion, she will also virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana, the Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities and lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Sirsa, it said.

The same day, the president will address the 18th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra. In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to be hosted in her honour by the government of Haryana.

On November 30, President Murmu will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sportspersons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)