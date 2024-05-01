National

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Ayodhya To Pay Obeisance At Ram Temple

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, the president will have 'darshan' and take part in the 'aarti' at the Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ayodhya. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel received the President at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport," the official handle of the President of India said in a post on X.

A picture of the president with the governor was also shared along with the post. According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, The president will have "darshan" and take part in the "aarti" at the Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple and Kuber Teela.

She will also perform the Sarayu puja and "aarti", the statement said. This is Murmu's first visit to the newly-built temple, the consecration ceremony for which was held on January 22.

