Prasar Bharati ADG Elected Vice President Of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Sunil has been elected for a three-year term.

Prasar Bharati hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.