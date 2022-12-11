Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Prasar Bharati ADG Elected Vice President Of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Home National

Prasar Bharati ADG Elected Vice President Of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

The Global Broadcasting Commission has unanimously elected Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil to the position of Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).  

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 9:01 pm

Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).  

Sunil has been elected for a three-year term.  

Prasar Bharati hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions. 

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

Tags

National Prasar Bharati ADG Global Broadcasting Commission Sunil Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union Vice President New Delhi General Assembly
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs