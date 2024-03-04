'PM Modi Had Said I Won't Be Forgiven': Pragya Thakur After BJP Denied Her Poll Pass

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bhopal, responded on Sunday to the party's decision not to field her in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Thakur expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have been "pleased" with her choice of words in the past and had conveyed to her that she "will not be forgiven."