'Is India Being A Bully?' S Jaishankar's Reply Takes Swipe At Maldives

Jaishankar’s response was an apparent reference to the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s statement back in January when he indirectly hit out at India. Without naming any country, Mr Muizzu said: “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

The EAM highlighted that these steps illustrate India's commitment to assisting its neighbours during difficult times, and also elaborated on the progress made in enhancing connectivity between India and its neighbouring countries.

“Today at the connectivity level, just the volume of people moving up and down, the volume of the trade which is there, the Investments which are there, it’s actually a very, very good story to tell. Not just with Nepal and Bangladesh, with Sri Lanka as well, I would say even with Maldives,” Jaishankar said.