The Moon, Forbidden Nostalgia And The Pigeon

Cold Press

The moon didn’t make it to the papers today.

Everyone talked about the sun. Its rise or setting. Absence and Presence. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Filtering in conversations over cups of tea, or wine.

Tomorrow might be the same.

But one night, you will look out of the window and the moon will be there, shrivelled or full, and regardless of how she looks, you will figure out a way to compare her to your lover, maybe even write a poem or a ghazal comparing the two.

Is it too much if I want to be as irrelevant as the moon?