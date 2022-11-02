Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Politics Of The Day Should Not Lead Our Borders To Be Vulnerable: Jaishankar

On the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jaishankar asked what was the reason for a temporary provision to continue so long other than the politics of the day.

EAM S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:44 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the politics of the day must not make the country's borders vulnerable or harm the larger interest of the nation.

The union minister, while interacting with the students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, said that the temporary provision given under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir continued for more than 70 years due to the "politics of the day".

"It is important to put the national interest first. Politics of the day should not hamper the larger interest of the nation. All politicians should have that approach in the first place. But it is easy to say. But politics of the day should not lead our borders to be vulnerable," he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jaishankar asked what was the reason for a temporary provision to continue so long other than the politics of the day.

"The fact that we had such a messy issue there... the whole world used it," he said. Jaishankar said there is a need to create public opinion on this issue as it impacts the politics of the country.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National External Affairs Minister Politics Indian Borders Article 370 Abrogation S Jaishankar Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender