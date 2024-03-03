National

Police Constable Killed In Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh

Police Constable Ramesh Kurethi lost his life during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Constable met his demise during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
A police constable named Ramesh Kurethi, associated with the Bastar Fighters unit of the state police, lost his life during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The incident occurred in the Hidur forest near Hidur village, under the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station. The clash unfolded as a joint team of security personnel conducted an anti-Naxal operation based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxalites in the area.

Tragically, Constable Ramesh Kurethi lost his life in the exchange of fire. The authorities recovered the body of a Naxalite along with an AK-47 rifle from the scene. A search operation is currently in progress in the surrounding area.

This incident follows a similar event just a month ago, where three Central Reserve Police Force personnel, including two from the specialised Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, were killed in an encounter with Maoists on the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The location of this recent encounter, Tekulagudem village, was also the site of a tragic incident in 2021 that resulted in the loss of 23 soldiers' lives.

