Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
PM Pays Rich Tributes To Sri Aurobindo, Says He Inspired Generations

PM Pays Rich Tributes To Sri Aurobindo, Says He Inspired Generations

Sri Aurobindo's ideals have inspired generations, he said. While he was born in West Bengal, he also lived in Gujarat and Puducherry and left his impressions wherever he went, the PM said about Sri Aurobindo.

PM Modi chaired the first meeting of the High Level Committee to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and philosopher, Sri Aurobindo

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 6:37 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and philosopher, Sri Aurobindo on his 150th birth anniversary, saying his life symbolised the "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" concept. Virtually addressing the philosopher's anniversary celebrations held here, Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.    

Sri Aurobindo's ideals have inspired generations, he said. While he was born in West Bengal, he also lived in Gujarat and Puducherry and left his impressions wherever he went, the PM said about Sri Aurobindo. "Sri Aurobindo's life is a reflection of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," he added. 

