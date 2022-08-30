Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Should Break Silence On Recruitment 'Scams' In Uttarakhand: AAP

The Vidhan Sabha is the latest addition to  the list of recruitment scams in Uttarakhand in which the former speaker gave appointments to his son, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives, AAP's state convenor Jot Singh Bisht said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:33 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged recruitment scams in the state and get them probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The opposition party’s attack came two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, “no matter during whose tenure they were committed”, and the guilty will not be spared.

"The Vidhan Sabha is the latest addition to  the list of recruitment scams in Uttarakhand in which the former speaker gave appointments to his son, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives," AAP's state convenor Jot Singh Bisht said during a press conference here.

Related stories

Uttarakhand Minister Questions Norms For Recruitment Of 'Agniveers' Into Armed Forces

Uttarakhand BJP Chief Mahendra Bhatt Announces New Team Of Party Office Bearers

Uttarakhand: One More Body Recovered, Cloudburst Toll Rises To Six

"In my view, the prime minister should break his silence on these scams and have them investigated by the CBI and ED," he added. He also alleged that lease of liquor shops was given for three years instead of one to please the liquor mafia in the state ahead of 2022 assembly polls.

"This liquor scam caused a huge loss to the state exchequer should also be investigated by the CBI and ED," Bisht said. Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results declared in March. The BJP retained power by winning 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand Unit Prime Minister Narendra Modi Recruitment Scams Enforcement Directorate CBI Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Vidhan Sabha Personnel AAP's State Convenor Jot Singh Bisht
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'