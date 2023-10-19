PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 511 Pramod Mahajan Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 511 Pramod Mahajan Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra virtually and he said the state governments should focus on designing skill development programmes in such a way that they will help the country grow.

During the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister recommended that state governments should broaden the reach of skill development initiatives aimed at the youth, ultimately contributing to the nation's self-reliance.

As per an official statement, the Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras (rural skill development centers) are being set up in 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, and they are dedicated to the memory of the late Pramod Mahajan, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister.

"How to manufacture zero-defect products in the service sector, knowledge economy using modern techniques, which product manufacturing will help India to become self-reliant -- we have to focus on such skills," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also stressed the need to develop online modules for soft skills.

He said earlier governments had no vision or seriousness about skill development among the youth. "This cost the youth dearly despite there being demand from the industrial sector and talent in the youth," he said.

During his tenure, when a separate skill development ministry was created, 1.30 crore youth have benefitted from skill development programmes, he said.



"Tribal, poor, Dalit, backward class youths were the true beneficiaries," he added.

The agriculture sector also requires new skills for natural farming, processing, value addition, packaging and branding of farm produce, PM Modi said.