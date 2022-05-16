Monday, May 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Greets People On The Occasion Of Buddha Purnima

PM Modi said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PIB/PTI Photo

Updated: 16 May 2022 9:29 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday, said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day. 

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

 (with input from PTI)

