PM Narendra Modi Greets People On The Occasion Of Buddha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday, said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day.

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

(with input from PTI)