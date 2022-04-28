Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit On Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit on Friday through video conferencing, the PMO said.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit On Friday
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 8:18 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit on Friday through video conferencing, the PMO said.

The three-day summit, is being organised from April 29 to May 1. It covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation, among others, the PMO said.

Related stories

PM Modi inaugurates cancer care centre in Assam's Dibrugarh

Why Modi Should Not Ask States To Reduce VAT On Petrol And Diesel

Sardardham, an organisation of Patidars, a numerically strong caste in Gujarat, is organizing the summit under "Mission 2026" to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the community. 

The summit is organized every two years, the PMO said, adding the first two summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020 while this one was being held in Surat. 

'Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India' is the main theme of the Global Patidar Business Summit 2022. It aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community, nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth. 

(with inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Global Patidar Business Summit Aatmanirbhar Community Mission 2026 PMO Government Industrial Policy Startups Innovation India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat