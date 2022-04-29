Friday, Apr 29, 2022
PM Modi To Host Delegation At His Residence Today Evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been frequently meeting members of Sikh community, while he had recently addressed nation from Red Fort on anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:18 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a Sikh delegation and address them at his residence on Friday. 

"This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," he tweeted. 

Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.(With PTI inputs)
 

