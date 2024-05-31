National

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation In Natural Disasters-Hit States

The prime minister added, "Took stock of the prevailing situation. The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Assesses Situation in Natural Disaster-Hit States Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took stock of the situation in several states in the wake of natural disasters after Cyclone Remal struck.

He said in a post on X, "Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there.

The prime minister added, "Took stock of the prevailing situation. The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.

Home Minister Amit Shah also briefed Modi, who is currently in Kanyakumari on a spiritual sojourn, about the situation.

