'India Commits, India Delivers': PM Modi Unveils Semiconductor Facilities Project Worth 1.25 Lakh Crore | Details

In a significant step towards making India a semiconductor manufacturing hub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a project of three semiconductor facilities worth rupees 1.25 lakh crore. Amongst the three facilities, two will be built in Gujarat's Dholera while the other one will be in Assam's Moregaon.
On Wednesday, the foundation stones were laid for the Semiconductor fabrication facility at Gujarat's Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and at Assam's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.
PM Modi inaugurated project virtually
Addressing the occasion, PM Modi emphasised on India's ability to deliver on it's commitment.
"When India commits, India delivers and democracy also delivers," Modi said on the promise to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.
Exuding confidence on India's giant step towards a bright future, he said, “Today’s projects will play a key role in making India a semiconductor hub.”
“The day is not far when India will become a global power in the manufacture of products for the semiconductor sector”, Modi said.
About the semiconductor facilities: What can we expect?
Considering the centrality of electronic chips in the technology-driven 21st century, the Made in India and Designed in India chips are expected to play a pivotal role in taking India towards self-reliance.
As per the official statement, over 60,000 educational institutes including colleges and universities were closely connected with this unique event.
According to the official statement, the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of over Rs. 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.
The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.
The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.
Through these facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will get a firm footing in India. These units will also provide employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry as well as catalyze employment generation in related sectors like electronics, telecom etc.
The program witnessed massive participation of youngsters including thousands of college students and leaders from the Semiconductor Industry.
With this project India entered the list of a handful of nations in the world that are manufacturing semiconductors today. The Prime Minister today also informed that India is the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world today.
The semiconductor research is also expected to benefit the youth the most owing to its expanse over a vast range of industries
Also the huge presence of Indian talent in global chip design and manufacturing is another positive contributing factor. The unprecedented encouragement for India's growing startup culture that made India the third largest startup ecosystem in the world also nurtures the hope that this semiconductor manufacturing project would also invite new opportunities for startups in the semiconductor space in India.
The Dream Of Making India A Semiconductor Manufacturing Hub
The announcement of the semiconductor mission was announced two years ago and within a few months first MoUs were signed and now the foundation stones for three projects are being laid.
It has been PM Modi's vision to bring India to the global map of designing and manufacturing semiconductors to enhance technology development in the country.