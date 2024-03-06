India Seeks To Expand Partnership With South Korea In New Areas Like Critical Technologies, Semiconductors: Jaishankar

India wants to expand its strategic partnership with South Korea into new areas like critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors and green hydrogen to make the bilateral ties more contemporary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said this as he co-chaired the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Cho Tae-yul in Seoul. He said the two sides held a comprehensive and productive discussion on cooperation in the fields of defence, science and technology and trade.

"Co-chaired with @FMChoTae_yul a comprehensive and productive 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting in Seoul today," Jaishankar posted on X. The conversations covered the expanded bilateral ties, cooperation in the field of defence, science and technology, business and trade, people-to-people exchange and cultural cooperation, he said.

"Also spoke of advancing trilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific, our convergences to challenges in the region and regional & global issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar said.