Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
PM Modi Says Not Much Reforms Done In Country’s Security Apparatus Post Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat Gandhinagar said: ‘I expect RRU to create leaders in the security sector’.

PM Narendra Modi during his address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lamented that hardly any reforms were carried in the security apparatus of the country post-Independence despite the need for it.

He said that common people's perception, especially of the police force, that it is better to stay away from them, needs to be changed.

Modi was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) near here after inaugurating its new building.

"Post-Independence, there was a need to reform the security apparatus of the country, but hardly any reforms were carried out," Modi said while calling for an "overall training" of those involved in providing security. 

The prime minister said he has great expectations from the RRU.

"A college or university can contribute a lot in the development. I will tell you two instances - one pharmacy college was established in Ahmedabad by businessmen 60 years ago, which led Gujarat to be a leader in the pharma industry. Similarly, IIM was also established at that time, which is now giving world business leaders. In the same way, I expect RRU to create leaders in the security sector," Modi added. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Independence Day Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Gujarat State Gandhinagar Security Indian Institutes Of Management (IIMs) Leader India Reforms
