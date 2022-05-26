Thursday, May 26, 2022
PM Modi Reviews 8 Projects Worth Rs 59,900 Crore In 'Pragati' Meeting

PM Modi chaired the 40th edition of PRAGATI the ICT-based multi-modal platform involving both Centre and state governments.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 26 May 2022 8:07 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a cumulative cost of over Rs 59,900 crore and concerning 14 states as he chaired a 'Pragati' meeting.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the 40th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken up for review, including eight projects and one programme, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Among the eight projects, two projects each were from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The Ministry of Power and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation had one project each.

These eight projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 59,900 crore, concerning the 14 states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jharkhand -- the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said the agencies working in the infrastructure sector, such as roads and railways, should map their projects with the water bodies being developed under Amrit Sarovar.

This would be a win-win situation as the material dug out from the Amrit Sarovars can be utilised for civil works by the agencies, he said.

During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed the National Broadband Mission.

States and agencies were asked to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to ensure timely disposal of Right of Way (RoW) applications, the PMO said.

This would expedite the implementation of the mission, it said. Simultaneously, they should work to use technology for enhancing ‘ease of living’ of the common people.

PM Modi further said states may also formulate state-level GatiShakti Master Plan on the lines of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and constitute state-level units for this purpose.

This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects, he said.

Up to the 39 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 311 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.82 lakh crore have been reviewed, the PMO said. 

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi PRAGATI Pro-Active Governance National Broadband Mission Ganga Rejuvenation 14 States Amrit Sarovars PMO State Government India
